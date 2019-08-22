$1000 Minute Thursday, August 22nd

1) If you have $200 in 20 dollar bills, how many bills do you have?

(10)

2) On a standard keyboard, which letter is beside the Tab key?

(Q)

3) Name the only planet in our solar system that rotates in a different direction from the other planets.

(Venus)

4) What do the companies Goodyear and Bridgestone make?

(Tires)

5) Kristen Wiig celebrates a birthday today. Which 2011 Comedy/Romance movie does she star in as the maid of honor in her best friend’s wedding?

(Bridesmaids)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: The next Friday the 13th is in September.

(TRUE)

7) The Amazon Rainforest has been in the news a lot lately. Which South American country is it located in?

(Brazil)

8) The scientific study of plant life is known as what?

(Botany)

9) The Toronto Argonauts face the Montreal Alouettes this weekend. SPELL Argonauts.

(A R G O N A U T S)

10) What is the yellow part of the inside of an egg called?

(Yolk)