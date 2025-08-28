$1000 Minute: Thursday, August 28th
August 28, 2025
By Charlie
- What does the J stand for in PB&J?
Jam/Jelly
- A baseball field is sometimes referred to as this shape.
A Diamond
- James Gandolfini was an actor who is best known for his role as this crime boss on The Sopranos.
Tony Soprano
- If Charlie orders 8 large pizzas, and each pizza has 8 slices, how many pieces of pizza will she have?
64
- According to Mary Poppins, what is the longest word in the dictionary?
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
- According to the popular saying, "This" is worth a thousand words.
A picture
- Taylor Swift got engaged to an NFL Football Player?
Travis Kelce
- Which planet is 3rd closest to the sun?
Earth
- What do you get from sheep that is commonly used to make sweaters, scarves, and other warm clothing?
Wool
- What term is used to describe baking a cake or other baked goods using fresh ingredients ?
From Scratch
