$1000 Minute: Thursday, August 7th
Published August 7, 2025
By Charlie
- In the mathematical acronym BEDMAS, what does the letter E stand for?
Exponents
- In basketball, what’s it called when two players grab the ball at the same time and play has to restart?
Jump Ball
- Name one of the Rice Krispies mascots?
Snap Crackle or Pop
- Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie stared in this Reality TV Show?
The Simple Life?
- What handheld kitchen tool is often used to blend soups or sauces directly in the pot?
Emulsion/Immersion blender
- When playing Billiards what colour is the cue ball?
White
- What type of Animal was Fozzie from the Muppets?
A bear
- Which city is the capital of the province of British Columbia?
Victoria
- What do you call soaking meat or veggies in flavored liquid before cooking them?
Marinating
- CBS announced that Stephen Colbert will take his final bow as host of which late-night talk show in May 2026?The Late Show
