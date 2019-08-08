$1000 Minute Thursday, August 8th

1) Butternut, Acorn, and Spaghetti, are all types of what vegetable?

(Squash)

2) What fictional city is the home of Batman?

(Gotham City)

3) Spinach is high in which mineral?

(Iron)

4) Shawn Mendes celebrates a birthday today. Who is he said to be currently dating?

(Camila Cabello)

5) Traditionally, how many Wonders of the World are there?

(7)

6) Disney Announced early this week they are in the works of a remake to what 1990 family Christmas movie?

(Home Alone)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: An octopus has 3 hearts.

(TRUE)

8) What is the name of the fairy in Peter Pan?

(Tinkerbell)

9) SPELL: Pronunciation.

(P RO N U N C I A T I O N)

10) If you saved $1,000 once a month for 3 years, how much money would you have saved?

($36,000)