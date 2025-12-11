$1000 Minute: Thursday, December 11th
Published December 11, 2025
By Charlie
- Name one of the two Villains known as the Wet Bandits from the Home Alone Movies?
Harry or Marv
- Italy is the host country for this international tournament taking place in 2026?
The Winter Olympics
- What do children create in the snow by lying down and moving their arms and legs back and forth?
Snow Angels
- What game requires players to act out words or phrases without talking while their teammates try to guess them?
Charades
- What Christmas-themed ballet is one of the most performed in the world?
The Nutcracker
- What festive holiday structure is traditionally made from spiced cookies, icing, and candy decorations? Gingerbread House
- Which artist reportedly paid another bride to change her wedding date for a preferred venue?
Taylor Swift
- What is the name of the snowman from Disney's Frozen?
Olaf
- If Charlie makes 2 dozen cookies for 5 days straight. How many cookies will she have?
120
- What popular Mexican dish is made from corn dough often wrapped in corn husks and filled with meat, cheese, or vegetables?
Tamale
