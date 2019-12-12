$1000 Minute Thursday, December 12th

1) What is Winnie the Pooh’s favourite thing to eat?

(Honey)

2) If you’re watching a PG rated movie, what does PG stand for?

(Parental Guidance)

3) Which former NHL player is known for the quote “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take”

(Wayne Gretsky)

4) According to Kool FM’s 12 Days of Christmas Countdown, what day of Christmas is it today?

(9th Day)

5) INCLUDING repeated letters, how many vowels in total are in the word TREMENDOUS?

(4)

6) SPELL: Tremendous.

(T R E M E N D O U S)

7) Risk, Pictionary, and Clue are all examples of what?

(Board Games/Classic Board Games/Games)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: The Barrie Colts have a home game tonight.

(FALSE)

9) What is the name given for the leader of a wolf pack?

(Alpha/Alpha Male)

10) Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in and promises his son a Turbo Man toy for Christmas in what family Christmas movie?

(Jingle All The Way)