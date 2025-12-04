$1000 Minute: Thursday, December 4th
Published December 4, 2025
By Charlie
- What does Frosty say when he’s brought to life?
Happy Birthday!
- Santa has 9 reindeer, including Rudolph. Which ones have a name that starts with C?
Comet & Cupid
- In Home Alone, where is the McCallister family travelling when they leave Kevin behind?
Paris
- How many branches can be found on a Hanukkah menorah?
Nine
- Oogie Boogie was the main villain in what animated Christmas movie?
The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Which Christmas candy is shaped like a shepherd's crook?
Candy Cane
- What holiday marks the end of the Gregorian calendar year?
New Year’s Eve
- What’s another name for the first day of winter?
The Winter Solstice
- If Charlie hangs 56 ornaments on her tree, breaks 14, and is gifted 7 new ornaments, how many does she have now?
49 Ornaments
- Which song features the lyrics “we’ll have some pumpkin pie, and we’ll do some carolling”?
Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
