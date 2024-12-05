$1000 Minute: Thursday, December 5th
Published December 5, 2024
By Charlie
- In what year did the Raptors win the NBA championship?
2019
- Kevin Costner has been in multiple movies which involve this sport?
Baseball (Field of Dream, Bill Durham, Love of the Game)
- If you’re spiking your Eggnog, you’d more than likely use one of these 3 spirits.
Rhum, Bourbon or brandy
- He was Dennis the Menace’s Neighbour?
Mr. Wilson
- Amy went shopping with $40. She bought a scarf for $12.75. How much money does she have left after her purchases?
$27.25
- Which day of the 12 days of Christmas was the Pippers Pipping given?
The 12th Day (day 12)
- Debbie Nelson passed away at the age of 69 yesterday and was the mother to this popular rapper who rapped about their relationship.
Eminem
- What town is directly southeast of Barrie?
Innisfil (Alcona Stroud)
- Who is often referred to as the father of relativity?
Albert Einstein
- What is the name of the tool used to navigate touch screens
Stylus
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Casino Rama Resort December 13
The Loft Art Space December 14
Advertisement
Advertisement