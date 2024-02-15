Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 15th

How did you do today?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Alvin and the Chipmunks are three Chipmunk Brothers who we’re adopted by this Human ?

Dave Seville

  1. Which country is tennis champion Roger Federer from?

Switzerland

  1. What is the name of the childhood game where you had to get 4 color disks in a row, horizontally, vertically, or diagonally?

Connect 4

  1. What is the name of Aladdin’s Monkey Companion in Disney’s Aladdin?

Abu 

  1. Spell Conscientious?

C-O-N-S-C-I-E-N-T-I-O-U-S

  1. 15 children went to the circus. If 8 children got a Balloon, how many children didn’t??

7

  1. True or False the Toronto Raptors won their game last night against the Indiana Pacers?

  1. What is the sweet food made by bees?

Honey

  1. What is the name of a group of stars that form an imaginary picture?

Constellation

  1. Which two countries share the longest border?

The United States and Canada

