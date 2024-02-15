$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 15th
How did you do today?
- Alvin and the Chipmunks are three Chipmunk Brothers who we’re adopted by this Human ?
Dave Seville
- Which country is tennis champion Roger Federer from?
Switzerland
- What is the name of the childhood game where you had to get 4 color disks in a row, horizontally, vertically, or diagonally?
Connect 4
- What is the name of Aladdin’s Monkey Companion in Disney’s Aladdin?
Abu
- Spell Conscientious?
C-O-N-S-C-I-E-N-T-I-O-U-S
- 15 children went to the circus. If 8 children got a Balloon, how many children didn’t??
7
- True or False the Toronto Raptors won their game last night against the Indiana Pacers?
(Check with News)
- What is the sweet food made by bees?
Honey
- What is the name of a group of stars that form an imaginary picture?
Constellation
- Which two countries share the longest border?
The United States and Canada