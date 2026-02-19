$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 19th
Published February 19, 2026
By Charlie
- What famous celebration took place this Tuesday, known for its parades, beads, and “Fat Tuesday” festivities?
Mardi Gras
- What are the 3 weather warning colours?
Red, Orange & Yellow
- Which Mission Impossible star was Nicole Kidman once married to?
Tom Cruise
- Which long-running sketch comedy show helped launch Catherine O'Hara's career?
SCTV
- Name 2 of the 3 Canadian territories?
Yukon, NWT & Nunavut
- What is the name of Barrie's main performing arts venue downtown?
5 Points Theatre
- What is the name of the first human-made satellite to orbit Earth?
Spudnick
- Molly Ringwald's birthday was yesterday. Which movie had her in detention on a Saturday?
(The Breakfast Club)
- In Billiards, what colour is the 4 Ball?
Purple
- What delicious Iconic no-bake dessert shares its name with a Canadian City?
Nanaimo Bar
