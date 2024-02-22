Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 22nd

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Raggedy Ann is a fictional character from a book series turned into a doll. What was the name of her brother?

Raggedy Andy

  1. Ernie and Bert, we’re Muppet roommates on TV’s Sesame Street. But which one was yellow?

Burt 

  1. What is another name for Inline Skates?

Rollerblades

  1. What is the liquid inside of a Coconut?

Coconut Water 

  1. This Belgian comic franchise centred on a fictional colony of small, blue, humanoid creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses.

Smurfs 

  1. In motor racing, what colour is the flag they wave to indicate the winner?

Checkered (or White & Black)

  1. A standard chessboard has 64 squares, and 16 different chess pieces per side. How many chess pieces are there in total?

32

  1.  Heading Southbound on the 400 hwy what is the 3rd Exit in Barrie?

Dunlop

  1. What is the next Statutory holiday observed by Ontarians?

Good Friday (Friday before Easter Sunday, March 29)

  1. A Nurse, Lemon and Tiger are all types of what?

Types of Sharks

