$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 22nd
- Raggedy Ann is a fictional character from a book series turned into a doll. What was the name of her brother?
Raggedy Andy
- Ernie and Bert, we’re Muppet roommates on TV’s Sesame Street. But which one was yellow?
Burt
- What is another name for Inline Skates?
Rollerblades
- What is the liquid inside of a Coconut?
Coconut Water
- This Belgian comic franchise centred on a fictional colony of small, blue, humanoid creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses.
Smurfs
- In motor racing, what colour is the flag they wave to indicate the winner?
Checkered (or White & Black)
- A standard chessboard has 64 squares, and 16 different chess pieces per side. How many chess pieces are there in total?
32
- Heading Southbound on the 400 hwy what is the 3rd Exit in Barrie?
Dunlop
- What is the next Statutory holiday observed by Ontarians?
Good Friday (Friday before Easter Sunday, March 29)
- A Nurse, Lemon and Tiger are all types of what?
Types of Sharks