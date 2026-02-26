$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 26th
Published February 26, 2026
By Charlie
- In Chess, what is the only piece that can move any number of squares in a straight line vertically or horizontally?
Rook (Castle)
- Gnocchi is a type of pasta, but it differs from other noodles because it's made primarily from this ingredient. Potatoes
- What toy feels like wet sand but never dries out?
Kinetic Sand
- In what Month this year does Spring End and Summer Begin in the Northern Hemisphere?
June
- Last Night, the Toronto Maple Leafs hit the ice against this Team from Florida?
Tampa Bay Lightning (Just Lighting is ok)
- Which organ in the human body is primarily responsible for filtering blood and producing urine?
Kidneys
- What classic toy lets you draw pictures using two knobs to move a stylus across a metal screen?
Etch a Sketch
- Which Movie is this line from? "Lions, and Tigers and Bears...Oh My"?
The Wizard of Oz
- If Charlie were buying little booties for her 4 dogs, how many booties would she buy in total?
16
- How many face cards are in a standard deck of cards?
12 (4 Kings, 4 Queens and 4 jacks)
