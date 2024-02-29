$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 29th!
How did you do this morning?
- In the nursery rhyme “Yankee Doodle”, what was he riding into town?
A pony
- Sharon, Lois, and Bram were a Canadian children’s music group and could be seen weekly on this television show in the 80’s.
The Elephant Show
- A Kiwi, Penguin and an Emu are all types of what?
Flightless Birds (Birds will also be accepted)
- Snap, Crackle, and Pop were Mascots for this Kellogg breakfast cereal.
Rice Krispies
- What is a female elephant called?
A Cow
- Which planet in our solar system is called the red planet?
Mars
- Which cartoon character is known for eating spinach to gain strength.
Popeye
- What do you call a person who doesn’t eat animal-based food?
Vegan
- Charlie has $80 saved up. She used her money to buy a bottle of wine. The bottle costs $67. How much money does she have left?
13
- Who gave the iconic speech “I Have a Dream”?
Martin Luther King