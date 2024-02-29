Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 29th!

How did you do this morning?

  1. In the nursery rhyme “Yankee Doodle”, what was he riding into town?

A pony

  1. Sharon, Lois, and Bram were a Canadian children’s music group and could be seen weekly on this television show in the 80’s.

The Elephant Show

  1. A Kiwi, Penguin and an Emu are all types of what?

Flightless Birds (Birds will also be accepted)

  1. Snap, Crackle, and Pop were Mascots for this Kellogg breakfast cereal.

Rice Krispies

  1. What is a female elephant called?

A Cow

  1. Which planet in our solar system is called the red planet?

Mars

  1. Which cartoon character is known for eating spinach to gain strength.

Popeye

  1. What do you call a person who doesn’t eat animal-based food?

Vegan

  1. Charlie has $80 saved up. She used her money to buy a bottle of wine. The bottle costs $67. How much money does she have left?

13

  1. Who gave the iconic speech “I Have a Dream”?

Martin Luther King

