$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 5th
Published February 5, 2026
By Charlie
- True or False: Canada will have 2 Flag Bearers at the Opening ceremonies of the Olympics?
True (Olympic stars Mikaël Kingsbury and Marielle Thompson)2
- What is the real name of WWE Superstar The Rock?
Dwayne Johnson
- Snap, Crackle and Pop are the mascots for what breakfast cereal?
Rice Krispies
- What piece of gear alerts an ice angler when a fish bites?
Tip Up
- What Major Sports League season is coming to an end this weekend?
The NFL
- What cheerful snowman is the official mascot of the Quebec Winter Carnival?
Bonhomme Carnival (Just Bonhomme)
- This Canadian Crooner is associated with both Christmas and the beverage Bubbly?
Micheal Bublé
- Which mountain range runs along the western coast of North America?
The Rocky Mountains
- Which sweet spread is made from cooked fruit and sugar, and is often paired with toast?
Jam or Jelly
- What blood type allows you to be a universal donor?
O‑
