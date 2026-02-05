Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 5th

$1,000 Minute
Published February 5, 2026
By Charlie
  1. True or False: Canada will have 2  Flag Bearers at the Opening ceremonies of the Olympics?
    True (Olympic stars Mikaël Kingsbury and Marielle Thompson)2


  2. What is the real name of WWE Superstar The Rock?
    Dwayne Johnson 


  3. Snap, Crackle and Pop are the mascots for what breakfast cereal?
    Rice Krispies 


  4. What piece of gear alerts an ice angler when a fish bites?
    Tip Up 


  5. What Major Sports League season is coming to an end this weekend?
    The NFL


  6. What cheerful snowman is the official mascot of the Quebec Winter Carnival?
    Bonhomme Carnival (Just Bonhomme) 


  7. This Canadian Crooner is associated with both Christmas and the beverage Bubbly?
    Micheal Bublé


  8. Which mountain range runs along the western coast of North America?
    The Rocky Mountains


  9. Which sweet spread is made from cooked fruit and sugar, and is often paired with toast?
    Jam or Jelly


  10. What blood type allows you to be a universal donor?
    O‑
