$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 8th!

How did you do this morning?

  1. What is the name of the large clock in London?

Big Ben

  1. What was the name of the hunchback of Notre Dame ?

Quasimodo

  1. The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the Superbowl this Sunday against who?

San Franscico 49’s

  1. How many syllables are in the word “syllable.”

3

  1. What does the B stand for in BEDMAS?

Brackets

  1. Winona Ryder and Milly Bobby Brown star in this Netflix series?

Stranger Things 

  1. What is said to be the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Favorite Food?

Pizza 

  1. Spell Entrepreneur?

E-N-T-R-E-P-R-E-N-E-U-R

  1. The Ballon Maker at the Zoo started with 77 Ballons, he only popped 8 and is left with 13 at the end of the day. How many Balloons did he sell?

56

  1. What is the next Stat Holiday in Ontario?

Family Day  (February 19th)

