$1000 Minute: Thursday, February 8th!
How did you do this morning?
- What is the name of the large clock in London?
Big Ben
- What was the name of the hunchback of Notre Dame ?
Quasimodo
- The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the Superbowl this Sunday against who?
San Franscico 49’s
- How many syllables are in the word “syllable.”
3
- What does the B stand for in BEDMAS?
Brackets
- Winona Ryder and Milly Bobby Brown star in this Netflix series?
Stranger Things
- What is said to be the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Favorite Food?
Pizza
- Spell Entrepreneur?
E-N-T-R-E-P-R-E-N-E-U-R
- The Ballon Maker at the Zoo started with 77 Ballons, he only popped 8 and is left with 13 at the end of the day. How many Balloons did he sell?
56
- What is the next Stat Holiday in Ontario?
Family Day (February 19th)