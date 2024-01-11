$1000 MINUTE: THURSDAY, JANUARY 11TH

- In a normal game of Hockey, how many players are on the ice for one team, when the team is at “full strength”?
Answer: 6. (5 players and a goalie).
- Barbie has three young sisters: name one of them ?
Answer: Skipper, Stacie and Chelsea. (We’d also accept Kelly because Kelly changed to Chelsea at some point in time).
- At what temperature does water freeze?
Answer: 0 degrees Celsius or 32 degrees Fahrenheit
- What is the name of the stadium that the Toronto Blue Jays call home?
Answer: Rogers Center
- How many sides does a hexagon have?
Answer: 6
- What is the name of the process by which plants use sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide to create oxygen and energy in the form of sugar?
Answer: Photosynthesis
- Spell Colleague?
Answer: C-o-l-l-e-a-g-u-e
- If Charlie bakes 3 dozen cookie but burnt have of them how many cookies are not burnt?
Answer: 18
- Is Disney Bambi, what is the name of Bambi’s Skunk Friend?
Answer: Flower
- In London this from of Transportation is called the “Tube”
Answer: Subway or Underground Transportation