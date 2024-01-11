Listen Live

$1000 MINUTE: THURSDAY, JANUARY 11TH

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. In a normal game of Hockey, how many players are on the ice for one team, when the team is at “full strength”?
    Answer: 6. (5 players and a goalie). 
  1. Barbie has three young sisters: name one of them ?
    Answer: Skipper, Stacie and Chelsea. (We’d also accept Kelly because Kelly changed to Chelsea at some point in time).
  1. At what temperature does water freeze?
    Answer: 0 degrees Celsius or 32 degrees Fahrenheit 
  1. What is the name of the stadium that the Toronto Blue Jays call home?
    Answer: Rogers Center
  1. How many sides does a hexagon have?
    Answer: 6
  1. What is the name of the process by which plants use sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide to create oxygen and energy in the form of sugar?
    Answer: Photosynthesis
  1. Spell Colleague?
    Answer: C-o-l-l-e-a-g-u-e
  1. If Charlie bakes 3 dozen cookie but burnt have of them how many cookies are not burnt?
    Answer: 18
  1. Is Disney Bambi, what is the name of Bambi’s Skunk Friend?
    Answer: Flower 
  1. In London this from of Transportation is called the “Tube”
    Answer: Subway or Underground Transportation

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, January 10th!

$1000 Minute June 30 5pm

$1000 MINUTE THURSDAY, JUNE 30TH @ 2PM