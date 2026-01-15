$1000 Minute: Thursday, January 15th
Published January 15, 2026
By Charlie
- What reference book helps you find synonyms and alternate words for the same meaning?
Thesaurus
- Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman, together make up this superhero group.
Justice League
- What toy, first introduced in the 1960s, lets kids bake treats using a light bulb?
Easy Bake Oven
- What Musical Instrument group would a Harmonica be a part of?
Woodwind
- This defending Super Bowl team will not have a chance to repeat as champions because they’ve been eliminated?
Philadelphia Eagles
- Which party snack is made by filling hard-boiled eggs with a seasoned yolk mixture?
Deviled Egg
- What is the primary alcohol used when making a mudslide cocktail?
Vodka (Vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream)
- This KOOL FM Artist is performing 3 shows in Toronto in May, and you can win tickets with Amy all week.
Burno Mars
- What radio or CB (citizens band) phrase means “message received” or “understood”?
10-4
- What is the 7th month of the year?
July
