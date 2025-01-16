$1000 Minute: Thursday, January 16th
Published January 16, 2025
By Charlie
- The Super Bowl is being held at the Caesar Superdome this year. Can you name the host city?
New Orleans
- What machine is used to clean and resurface the ice at arenas?
Zamboni
- What classic playground game involves calling a player from the opposing team to run and try to break through a human chain?
Red Rover
- Walking the dog, Around the World, and the Eiffel Tower are some of the tricks that you could do using this toy.
A Yo-Yo
- What does the Acronym GOAT mean?
Greatest of All Time
- In Blackjack what number are you trying to hit without going over?
21
- Not counting thumbs, how many fingers and toes does the average adult human have?
18
- Name a President who is on Mount Rushmore.
George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, or Abraham Lincoln
- What is the real name of baby Spice?
Emma Lee Bunton (Just Emma is ok)
- This bird’s beak has a large flexible pocket beneath it.
Pelican
