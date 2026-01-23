$1000 Minute: Thursday, January 22nd

Last night the Maple Leaf's played this Original 6 team from Detroit?

Red Wings

2. What was the name of Disney's Little Mermaid?

Ariel

3. Eggs Benedict is typically served with which rich, buttery sauce?

Hollandaise Sauce

4. If you had 5 complete rolls of Canadian nickels, how much money would you have in total?

$10 (Each roll is $2, 5 x 2 = 10)

5. San Francisco has a famous bridge called what?

The Golden Gate Bridge

6. At 3:25 PM, which number is the minute hand pointing to on a clock?

5

7. What popular TV show is this famous phrase from: ‘Winter Is Coming’?

Game of Thrones

8. At what time of day is the Sun at its highest point in the sky?

Noon (solar Noon)

9. When playing blackjack, what term do you say if you want to be dealt another card?

Hit me/hit

10. World leaders are meeting this week in which country for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting?

Switzerland