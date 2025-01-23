$1000 Minute: Thursday, January 23rd
Published January 23, 2025
By Charlie
- What is a popular yet controversial Fishy Pizza Topping?
Anchovies.
- The Smurfs live in houses that are shaped like what?
Mushrooms
- What is the name of the Stick you use in Billiards?
A Cue/Pool Cue
- What was the 90s toy designed to make kids feel like they were bouncing on the moon?
Moon Shoes/boots
- This daytime Talk show host first captured our hearts in Steven Spielberg’s E.T.?
Drew Barrymore
- An orca is also known by this slightly misleading name?
Killer Whale
- What condiment is made from chopped fruits or vegetables, and preserved in a vinegar and sugar solution? Relish (will also accept Chutney)
- What piece of Jewelry does the shape of most donuts resemble?
A Ring
- What nickname is commonly used for most single-serve coffee portions?
K-Cup or Pods
- What will likely happen if you licked metal in minus temperature?
Your Tongue will get stuck or stick
