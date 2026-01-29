$1000 Minute: Thursday, January 29th
Published January 29, 2026
By Charlie
- What nickname is given to the portable container traditionally used to transport gasoline?
Jerry Can
- Kenmore used to be the appliance brand of this now-defunct Big Box Store?
Sears
- What popular fable taught us that no one believes a liar, even when they're telling the truth?
The Boy Who Cried Wolf
- He was the longtime host of Wheel of Fortune before Ryan Seacrest?
Pat Sajak
- In the original Monopoly board game, how many railroad properties were there?
4 (Reading, B&O, Pennsylvania and Short line)
- This is Homer J. Simpson's popular catchphrase for when he's frustrated.
D'oh
- What Toy, when first introduced, was promoted as "it could walk down stairs?
Slinky
- What name is given to the dish made up of Mashed potatoes, ground beef and corn?
Shepherd's Pie/ Cottage Pie
- He is the leader of the Autobots in Transformers?
Optimus Prime
- Municipalities put this on their streets in the winter to help melt the snow and ice?
Salt(often rock salt or a salt-sand mixture)
