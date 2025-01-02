$1000 Minute: Thursday, January 2nd
Published January 2, 2025
By Charlie
- Now that we’re in January, what astrological season are we in?
Capricorn (December 22nd- January 19th)
- The WWE will start its 5-year broadcasting deal with this Streaming Network on January 6th.
Netflix
- What do you call a group a fish?
A School
- "In schools, what is the name of the break period where students can relax, play, or eat snacks between classes?"
Recess
- What is the name of the crisscross pattern often seen on the top crust of pies?
Lattis
- What predominant colour is the Toronto Maple Leafs Home Jersy?
Blue
- What type of blood vessels carry blood away from the heart?
Arteries
- What is the name of the group of kids who live with Peter Pan In Neverland?
The Lost Boys
- A baker made 30 cookies if he ate 2 and gave 12 to a friend. How many cookies does the baker have left?
16
- How many hippos are there in a standard Hungry Hungry Hippos game?
Four
