$1000 Minute: Thursday, January 8th

1) Ghost Face will be at it once again in the 7th, instalment of this film franchise later this year?

Scream

2) In the children’s song “This Old Man” what did the old man give to the dog?

A Bone

3) According to the Chinese Zodiac, the new year will commence on 17th of February and will be the year of this 4 legged animal?

Horse

4) The NFL Playoffs start this weekend — but what is the opening playoff weekend famously called?

Wild card weekend

5) What exercise lift is said to use the most amount of muscles in the body?

The dead lift

6) Which Canadian Star famously gave Toronto a singular digit nickname?

Drake (the Six)

7) What is said to be at the end of a rainbow?

Pot of Gold

8) Without using any cheat codes, how many lives does a player start with in the original Super Mario Bros?

3

9) What classic dessert features a banana cut in half, topped with scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry.

Banana Split

10) What is the name of Barrie’s Mayor?

Alex Nuttall (just Nuttall would be accepted)