Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, January 9th

$1,000 Minute
Published January 9, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Which actress starred as the title character in TV’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer?
    Sarah Michelle Gellar


  1. After Toronto, what is the second most populated city in Canada?
    Montreal


  1. In Greek mythology, who is the god of the underworld?
    Hades


  1. What is the main ingredient in the dish escargot?
    Snails


  1. Which company created the "Walkman"?
    Sony


  1. What does USB in USB cord stand for?
    Universal serial bus


  1. What instrument did Beetles member Ringo Starr play?
    Drums


  1. What does the traffic sign with a capital H symbolize?
    Hospital


  1. Some Cesar Salad recipes call for this fish as an ingredient.
    Anchovy  


  1. This Major TV Network’s icon is a Peacock.
    NBC (National Broadcasting Company)
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close