$1000 Minute: Thursday, January 9th
Published January 9, 2025
By Charlie
- Which actress starred as the title character in TV’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer?
Sarah Michelle Gellar
- After Toronto, what is the second most populated city in Canada?
Montreal
- In Greek mythology, who is the god of the underworld?
Hades
- What is the main ingredient in the dish escargot?
Snails
- Which company created the "Walkman"?
Sony
- What does USB in USB cord stand for?
Universal serial bus
- What instrument did Beetles member Ringo Starr play?
Drums
- What does the traffic sign with a capital H symbolize?
Hospital
- Some Cesar Salad recipes call for this fish as an ingredient.
Anchovy
- This Major TV Network’s icon is a Peacock.
NBC (National Broadcasting Company)
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto March 13
Advertisement
Advertisement