$1000 Minute: Thursday, July 11th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 11, 2024
By Logan Miller
  1. What child toy can stretch without breaking, bounce like a ball, and even pick up images from newspaper print?

Silly Putty

  1. What is the name of the Arena where the Barrie Colts Play?

Sadlon Arena

  1. What is the predominant alcohol used when making a Cosmopolitan?

Vodka

  1. How many Territories does Canada Have?

3 (Northwest Territories , Yukon and Nunavut)

  1. What are you supposed to say when getting your picture taken to ensure you smile?

Cheese

  1. We all know what an ATM is, but what does ATM stand for?

Automated Teller Machine

  1. How many points is a free throw worth in Basketball?

1

  1. Name one of the original members of the Beatles?

John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison

  1. In Canada, a standard can of pop or beer typically contains how many millilitres of liquid?

355

  1. If Millzy is planning a camping trip and brings 3 two fours, how many beverages will be bringing?

72

