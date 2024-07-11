$1000 Minute: Thursday, July 11th
Published July 11, 2024
By Logan Miller
- What child toy can stretch without breaking, bounce like a ball, and even pick up images from newspaper print?
Silly Putty
- What is the name of the Arena where the Barrie Colts Play?
Sadlon Arena
- What is the predominant alcohol used when making a Cosmopolitan?
Vodka
- How many Territories does Canada Have?
3 (Northwest Territories , Yukon and Nunavut)
- What are you supposed to say when getting your picture taken to ensure you smile?
Cheese
- We all know what an ATM is, but what does ATM stand for?
Automated Teller Machine
- How many points is a free throw worth in Basketball?
1
- Name one of the original members of the Beatles?
John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison
- In Canada, a standard can of pop or beer typically contains how many millilitres of liquid?
355
- If Millzy is planning a camping trip and brings 3 two fours, how many beverages will be bringing?
72
