$1000 Minute Thursday, July 18th

1) What colour is a healthy banana peel before it turns yellow?

(Green)

2) There are 4 suits in a standard deck of playing cards. Name one of the red suits.

(Hearts / Diamonds)

3) Today is Nelson Mandela International Day. TRUE OR FALSE: Nelson Mandela was awarded a Noble Peace Prize.

(True)

4) If you had $10.75 in quarters, how many quarters would you have?

(43)

5) Going north bound on Hwy 400, how many exits are there into Barrie?

(6 – Mapleview, Essa, Dunlop East, Dunlop West, Bayfield, Duckworth)

6) Spell the word handkerchief.

(H A N D K E R C H I E F)

7) What ingredient used in bread causes it to rise?

(Yeast)

8) American actress Kristen Bell celebrates a birthday today. Which American actor is Kristen married to?

(Dax Shepard)

9) What does the F stand for in FM radio?

(Frequency)

10) By law, what is one required to wear when riding a bicycle or motorcycle?

(Helmet)