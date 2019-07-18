$1000 Minute Thursday, July 18th
1) What colour is a healthy banana peel before it turns yellow?
(Green)
2) There are 4 suits in a standard deck of playing cards. Name one of the red suits.
(Hearts / Diamonds)
3) Today is Nelson Mandela International Day. TRUE OR FALSE: Nelson Mandela was awarded a Noble Peace Prize.
(True)
4) If you had $10.75 in quarters, how many quarters would you have?
(43)
5) Going north bound on Hwy 400, how many exits are there into Barrie?
(6 – Mapleview, Essa, Dunlop East, Dunlop West, Bayfield, Duckworth)
6) Spell the word handkerchief.
(H A N D K E R C H I E F)
7) What ingredient used in bread causes it to rise?
(Yeast)
8) American actress Kristen Bell celebrates a birthday today. Which American actor is Kristen married to?
(Dax Shepard)
9) What does the F stand for in FM radio?
(Frequency)
10) By law, what is one required to wear when riding a bicycle or motorcycle?
(Helmet)