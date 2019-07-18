Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, July 18th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)    What colour is a healthy banana peel before it turns yellow?
(Green)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2)    There are 4 suits in a standard deck of playing cards. Name one of the red suits.
(Hearts / Diamonds)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)   Today is Nelson Mandela International Day. TRUE OR FALSE:  Nelson Mandela was awarded a Noble Peace Prize.
(True)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)  If you had $10.75 in quarters, how many quarters would you have?
(43)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)    Going north bound on Hwy 400, how many exits are there into Barrie?
(6 – Mapleview, Essa, Dunlop East, Dunlop West, Bayfield, Duckworth)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)    Spell the word handkerchief.
(H A N D K E R C H I E F)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)   What ingredient used in bread causes it to rise?
(Yeast)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)  American actress Kristen Bell celebrates a birthday today. Which American actor is Kristen married to?
(Dax Shepard)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)  What does the F stand for in FM radio?
(Frequency)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)  By law, what is one required to wear when riding a bicycle or motorcycle?
(Helmet)

