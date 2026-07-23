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$1000 Minute: Thursday, July 23rd

Lifestyle
Published July 23, 2026
By Charlie
  1. When someone says a person is being “salty” in modern slang, what do they mean?
    They are upset, bitter, or annoyed about something (irritated) 


  2. Beyoncé became the most famous member of Destiny’s Child, but can you name another member of the popular girl group?
    Kelly Rowland or Michelle Williams


  3. What is Donald Duck's girlfriend's name?
    Daisy Duck


  4. What cocktails is made using Aperol, prosecco, and soda water?
    Aperol Spritz 


  5. What is the smallest planet in our solar system?
    Mercury 


  6. Does a single Canadian postage stamp cost more or less then $1.50?
    Less ($1.48)


  7. “I Love You, You Love Me” was the famous theme song from this popular  Children's tv show from the 90's?
    Barney or Barney and Friends


  8.  What is the name of the candy bar with the slogan “You’re not you when you’re hungry”?Snickers 


  9. What does the “WWW” in a website address stand for?
    World  Wide web 


  10. What fast-food restaurant is famous for the slogan “Have It Your Way”?
    Burger King 
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