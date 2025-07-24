$1000 Minute: Thursday, July 24th
Published July 24, 2025
By Charlie
- What was Einstein's famous formula used in his theory of relativity?
E=MC² (E equals M C Squared)
- What is the signature move Dairy Queen employees do when serving a Blizzard?
Flip it Upside Down (hold it Upside down)
- This Kool FM artist is kicking off Kempenfest on the OLG Main Stage?
Shawn Desmond
- A Curve, Slider and Knuckle are all types of what?
Baseball Pitches
- Name one of the two original droids from the Star Wars franchise?
R2-D2 or C-3PO
- What region of New York city refers to the theater district?
Broadway
- What do you get when you combine a swimming pool with a hot tub?
A Swim Spa
- In sports, what are you saying about eliminated team, when you say they got “swept” in a playoff series?
They lost every game
- What type of sunglasses have special lenses that reduce glare from reflective surfaces like water or roads?Polarized
- What name does Starbucks call it's large sized beverages?
Venti
