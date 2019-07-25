$1000 Minute Thursday, July 25th

1) Honolulu is the capital of which American state?

(Hawaii)

2) A heptagon is a polygon with how many sides?

(7)

3) What name is given to the cooking of an egg without its shell, by boiling it in water?

(Poached Egg)

4) Mike has 15 cupcakes in his delivery truck. He picks up 15 more from the bakery but drops 3 of them on his way back to the truck. How many cupcakes is Mike left with?

(27)

5) New movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ comes to theatres tomorrow. Which actor play’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunt double?

(Brad Pitt)

6) In Greek mythology, what is the name of the winged horse?

(Pegasus)

7) SPELL: Mythology.

(M Y T H O L O G Y)

8) Today is Thursday July 25th. What is next Thursday’s date?

(August 1st)

9) In the film ‘Bambi’ what is the name of Bambi’s rabbit friend?

(Thumper)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: If you cut an earthworm in half, both halves can regrow their body.

(False )