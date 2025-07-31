$1000 Minute: Thursday, July 31st
Published July 31, 2025
By Charlie
- Which fast food restaurant is known for it’s “finger lickin’ good” chicken?
KFC
- What type of alcohol is in a classic Caesar cocktail?
Vodka
- What city does The Simpsons take place in?
Springfield
- What time is it 3.25 hours after 10AM?
1:15PM
- What city do the 49ers represent in the NFL?
San Francisco
- Who released the album Purple Rain?
Prince
- What is the capital of Nunavut?
Iqaluit
- What gas do plants absorb from the air?
Carbon Dioxide
- What does a cartographer create?
Maps
- Who discovered insulin in Canada?
Frederick Banting
