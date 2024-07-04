Listen Live

$1000 MINUTE: Thursday, July 4th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What colours are the Hat that The Cat wears?
    Red and White

  1. Jordan Knight is a member of what Boy band?
    NKOTB (New Kids on the Block)

  1. This actor played both Austin Powers and Dr Evil.
    Mike Myers

  1. Who is the leader of the GI Joe’s enemies the Cobra?
    Cobra Commander

  1. What Olympic sport involves athletes competing in ten different track and field events?
    Decathlon
  1. What Country is set to host the 2024 Olympic Summer Games?
    France  (Paris is not a country)

  1. Amy bought 15 packs of balloons, and each pack contains 8 balloons.  How many balloons does she have in total?
    120

  1. Which star is at the center of our Solar System?
    The Sun

  1. Who wrote the children’s books, James and the Giant Peach, BFG, and The Witches?
    Roald Dahl (Dahl is also accepted)


  1. What is the process by which a caterpillar turns into a butterfly?
    Metamorphosis

