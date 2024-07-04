$1000 MINUTE: Thursday, July 4th

- What colours are the Hat that The Cat wears?
Red and White
- Jordan Knight is a member of what Boy band?
NKOTB (New Kids on the Block)
- This actor played both Austin Powers and Dr Evil.
Mike Myers
- Who is the leader of the GI Joe’s enemies the Cobra?
Cobra Commander
- What Olympic sport involves athletes competing in ten different track and field events?
Decathlon
- What Country is set to host the 2024 Olympic Summer Games?
France (Paris is not a country)
- Amy bought 15 packs of balloons, and each pack contains 8 balloons. How many balloons does she have in total?
120
- Which star is at the center of our Solar System?
The Sun
- Who wrote the children’s books, James and the Giant Peach, BFG, and The Witches?
Roald Dahl (Dahl is also accepted)
- What is the process by which a caterpillar turns into a butterfly?
Metamorphosis