$1000 Minute Thursday, July 4th

1)    What National holiday is it today for our neighbours to the south?
(4th of July/Independence Day)

 

 

 

 

 

2)    What popular beverage was once rumoured to contain Cocaine?
(Coca-Cola)

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)  NAME the music festival in Clearview Township that was just cancelled for next weekend.
(Roxodus)

 

 

 

 

 

4)   What does the ‘L’ in O-L-G stand for?
(Lottery)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)  What country is the Taj Mahal located in?
(India)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)  What is a group of Lions called?
(A Pride)

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)   The Toronto Blue Jays are at home to the Boston Red Sox tonight. NAME one of the Jays mascots.
(Ace/Diamond/BJ Birdy)

 

 

 

 

 

8)    SPELL: The musical term ‘Sonata’.
(S-O-N-A-T-A)

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)    If Pauly has a dinner date at 7 and it will take her an hour and twenty minutes to get there from work. What time does she have to leave work?
(5:40)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)  TRUE OR FALSE: Your ears are important when it comes to staying balanced.
(True)

 

