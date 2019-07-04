$1000 Minute Thursday, July 4th

1) What National holiday is it today for our neighbours to the south?

(4th of July/Independence Day)

2) What popular beverage was once rumoured to contain Cocaine?

(Coca-Cola)

3) NAME the music festival in Clearview Township that was just cancelled for next weekend.

(Roxodus)

4) What does the ‘L’ in O-L-G stand for?

(Lottery)

5) What country is the Taj Mahal located in?

(India)

6) What is a group of Lions called?

(A Pride)

7) The Toronto Blue Jays are at home to the Boston Red Sox tonight. NAME one of the Jays mascots.

(Ace/Diamond/BJ Birdy)

8) SPELL: The musical term ‘Sonata’.

(S-O-N-A-T-A)

9) If Pauly has a dinner date at 7 and it will take her an hour and twenty minutes to get there from work. What time does she have to leave work?

(5:40)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: Your ears are important when it comes to staying balanced.

(True)