$1000 Minute Thursday, July 4th
1) What National holiday is it today for our neighbours to the south?
(4th of July/Independence Day)
2) What popular beverage was once rumoured to contain Cocaine?
(Coca-Cola)
3) NAME the music festival in Clearview Township that was just cancelled for next weekend.
(Roxodus)
4) What does the ‘L’ in O-L-G stand for?
(Lottery)
5) What country is the Taj Mahal located in?
(India)
6) What is a group of Lions called?
(A Pride)
7) The Toronto Blue Jays are at home to the Boston Red Sox tonight. NAME one of the Jays mascots.
(Ace/Diamond/BJ Birdy)
8) SPELL: The musical term ‘Sonata’.
(S-O-N-A-T-A)
9) If Pauly has a dinner date at 7 and it will take her an hour and twenty minutes to get there from work. What time does she have to leave work?
(5:40)
10) TRUE OR FALSE: Your ears are important when it comes to staying balanced.
(True)