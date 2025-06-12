$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 12th
Published June 12, 2025
By Charlie
- What was the profession of Al Bundy in the TV show 'Married with Children'?
A Shoe Salesman
- Which popular Christmas movie is famous for its Leg lamp?
A Christmas Story
- In the Three Little Pigs, what material did the 2nd little pig build his house out of?
Sticks/Wood
- What is the name of Gordon Ramsay's TV show where cooks compete to run a new restaurant?
Hell's Kitchen
- Chewbacca is a popular character from Star Wars, but what species is he?
Wookie
- "Today is George H. W. Bush’s birthday — he was the 41st President.. How many presidents ago did he serve?6 (Bush was the 41st and Trump is currently the 47th)
- Which Kool FM Artist sing songs like When We Were Young, Rumour Has It and Set Fire to the Rain?
Adele
- What is 6 x 7?
42
- In football, what is the name of the position that runs with the Ball?
A Running Back
- What is the name of the Italian appetizer dish made from raw beef or fish, thinly sliced?
Carpaccio
