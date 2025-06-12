Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 12th

$1,000 Minute
Published June 12, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What was the profession of Al Bundy in the TV show 'Married with Children'?
    A Shoe Salesman 


  2. Which popular Christmas movie is famous for its Leg lamp?
    A Christmas Story 


  3. In the Three Little Pigs, what material did the 2nd little pig build his house out of?
    Sticks/Wood 


  4. What is the name of Gordon Ramsay's TV show where cooks compete to run a new restaurant?
    Hell's Kitchen 


  5. Chewbacca is a popular character from Star Wars, but what species is he?  
    Wookie


  6. "Today is George H. W. Bush’s birthday —  he was the 41st President.. How many presidents ago did he serve?6 (Bush was the 41st and Trump is currently the 47th) 

  7. Which Kool FM Artist sing songs like When We Were Young, Rumour Has It and Set Fire to the Rain?
    Adele


  8. What is 6 x 7?
    42


  9. In football, what is the name of the position that runs with the Ball?
    A Running Back


  10. What is the name of the Italian appetizer dish made from raw beef or fish, thinly sliced?
    Carpaccio 
