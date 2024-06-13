Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 13th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. In The Muppet Show, there were two scientists, Dr Bunsen Honeydew, and this assistant?

Beaker 

  1. How many of the NHL’s Original 6 teams were Canadian?

2

  1. This Holiday is being recognized on Sunday?

Father’s Day

  1. What was the name of the Canadian TV Show about a stray dog who helped people in need?

The Littlest Hobo

  1. Which Disney movie features a flying elephant?

Dumbo (1941)

  1. A book has 150 pages. If Charlie reads 10 pages every day, how many days will it take her to finish the book?

15 days to finish the book.

  1. Who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean?

Amelia Earhart

  1. In which sport is the Vince Lombardi Trophy awarded?

American Football (NFL Super Bowl)

  1. Which organ in the human body is responsible for filtering and cleaning blood?

Kidneys

  1. What is the name of the coffee shop where the characters of the TV show “Friends” frequently hang out?

Central Perk

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 12th

$1000 Minute: Monday, June 10th

$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 6th