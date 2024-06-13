$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 13th
How did you do this morning?
- In The Muppet Show, there were two scientists, Dr Bunsen Honeydew, and this assistant?
Beaker
- How many of the NHL’s Original 6 teams were Canadian?
2
- This Holiday is being recognized on Sunday?
Father’s Day
- What was the name of the Canadian TV Show about a stray dog who helped people in need?
The Littlest Hobo
- Which Disney movie features a flying elephant?
Dumbo (1941)
- A book has 150 pages. If Charlie reads 10 pages every day, how many days will it take her to finish the book?
15 days to finish the book.
- Who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean?
Amelia Earhart
- In which sport is the Vince Lombardi Trophy awarded?
American Football (NFL Super Bowl)
- Which organ in the human body is responsible for filtering and cleaning blood?
Kidneys
- What is the name of the coffee shop where the characters of the TV show “Friends” frequently hang out?
Central Perk