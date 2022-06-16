Listen Live

$1000 MINUTE THURSDAY, JUNE 16TH @ 2pm

Which Muppet sang the song Rubber Ducky? Ernie How many points does a star have? […]

  1. Which Muppet sang the song Rubber Ducky?

Ernie

  1. How many points does a star have?

5

  1. What is the smallest province in Canada by landmass?

Prince Edward Island

  1. Rob is having a party with 16 guests and bought 2 dozen cans of pop. If Everyone at the Party has 1, how many will be left over?

7 (16 guests + Rob =17/ 24-17 = 7)

  1. She wrote; Interview with a Vampire, The Vampire Lestat  & Queen of the Dammed?

Anne Rice

  1. On a standard keyboard, what letter is between the V & N?

The letter “B”

  1. Spell Zucchini?

Z-U-C-C-H-I-N-I

  1. What sport is played at Wimbledon?

Tennis

  1. What is the largest planet in the solar system?

Jupiter

  1. The Beatles consisted of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and who?

George Harrison

