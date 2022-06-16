$1000 MINUTE THURSDAY, JUNE 16TH @ 2pm
- Which Muppet sang the song Rubber Ducky?
Ernie
- How many points does a star have?
5
- What is the smallest province in Canada by landmass?
Prince Edward Island
- Rob is having a party with 16 guests and bought 2 dozen cans of pop. If Everyone at the Party has 1, how many will be left over?
7 (16 guests + Rob =17/ 24-17 = 7)
- She wrote; Interview with a Vampire, The Vampire Lestat & Queen of the Dammed?
Anne Rice
- On a standard keyboard, what letter is between the V & N?
The letter “B”
- Spell Zucchini?
Z-U-C-C-H-I-N-I
- What sport is played at Wimbledon?
Tennis
- What is the largest planet in the solar system?
Jupiter
- The Beatles consisted of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and who?
George Harrison