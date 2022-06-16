$1000 Minute Thursday, June 16th @ 9 AM

- This Sunday is Father’s Day. What will be the date?
June 19th
- What type of creature is Chewbacca from Star Wars?
A Wookie
- Spell Chewbacca?
C-H-E-W-B-A-C-C-A
- In baseball how many innings are played in a full game?
9
- Jimmy played a hockey game and contributed to every goal. If he scored a hattrick and also got two assists. How many goals did his team score?
5
- What primary ingredient is used to make hummus?
Chickpeas
- She sings, What a Girl Wants, Dirty and Genie in a Bottle?
Christina Aguilera
- This weekend are Army base is hosting a Military Day and Airshow. What is the name of our Army Base?
Borden, CFB Borden, Base Borden
- What was the name of Garfield’s Canine companion?
Odie
- Instant film is a type of photographic film that produces a visible image within minutes or seconds and was introduced by which Company ?
Polaroid