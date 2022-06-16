Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, June 16th @ 9 AM

How did you do this morning playing along?

  1. This Sunday is Father’s Day. What will be the date?
    June 19th
  1. What type of creature is Chewbacca from Star Wars?
    A Wookie
  1. Spell Chewbacca?
    C-H-E-W-B-A-C-C-A
  1. In baseball how many innings are played in a full game?
    9

  1. Jimmy played a hockey game and contributed to every goal. If he scored a hattrick and also got two assists. How many goals did his team score?
    5
  1. What primary ingredient is used to make hummus?
    Chickpeas
  1. She sings, What a Girl Wants, Dirty and Genie in a Bottle?
    Christina Aguilera 
  1. This weekend are Army base is hosting a Military Day and Airshow. What is the name of our Army Base?
    Borden, CFB Borden, Base Borden  
  1. What was the name of Garfield’s Canine companion?
    Odie
  1. Instant film is a type of photographic film that produces a visible image within minutes or seconds and was introduced by which Company ?
    Polaroid 

