Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 20th

How did you do today?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. How many Dogs total were in the Disney Movie about white dogs with black spots?

101  

  1. Italian immigrant Ettore Boiardi (Boy R Dee) founded and sold this American brand of canned pasta.

Chef Boyardee

  1. Which actor portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow?

Johnny Depp

  1. What candy bar has a similar name to a baseball player, even though it wasn’t named after him?

Baby Ruth

  1. What superhero is said more powerful than a locomotive?

Superman

  1. What dance craze swept the world following the release of the same-name song by Spanish pop duo Los del Río?

“The Macarena”

  1. Who spoke the famous “I Have a Dream” speech?

Martin Luther King, Jr.

  1. Claustrophobia is a fear of what?

Fear of enclosed spaces

  1. School ends for most elementary students in Simcoe County on June 27. Counting today how many more days of school are left?

6

  1. On what street did the Muffin man live on?

Drury Lane

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, June 19th

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, June 18th

$1000 Minute: Monday, June 17th