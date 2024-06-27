Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 27th

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What is the fat percentage of Whole Milk?
    3.25%

  1. According to folklore you can kill a Vampire by piercing them through the heart with this?
    A Wooden Stake


  1. He is the host of TV’s “the Late Show”
    Stephen Colbert  


  1. It’s Canada Day on Monday, how old is Canada Turning?
    157 (Canada became a country on July 1, 1867)


  1. Emelio Estevez played Coach Bombay in this Disney Movie Series?
    The Mighty Ducks


  1. How many inches is 2 feet?
    24


  1. A sinker, cutter and slider are all types of what?
    Baseball Pitches


  1. In the card game crazy 8’s what happens when a Jack is played?
    The next player misses their turn


  1. What is the name of the Yellow Canary on the Looney Tunes?
    Tweety Bird


  1. What type of Cheese is predominantly used on Pizzas?
    Mozzarella

