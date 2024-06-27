$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 27th

- What is the fat percentage of Whole Milk?
3.25%
- According to folklore you can kill a Vampire by piercing them through the heart with this?
A Wooden Stake
- He is the host of TV’s “the Late Show”
Stephen Colbert
- It’s Canada Day on Monday, how old is Canada Turning?
157 (Canada became a country on July 1, 1867)
- Emelio Estevez played Coach Bombay in this Disney Movie Series?
The Mighty Ducks
- How many inches is 2 feet?
24
- A sinker, cutter and slider are all types of what?
Baseball Pitches
- In the card game crazy 8’s what happens when a Jack is played?
The next player misses their turn
- What is the name of the Yellow Canary on the Looney Tunes?
Tweety Bird
- What type of Cheese is predominantly used on Pizzas?
Mozzarella