$1000 MINUTE THURSDAY, JUNE 30TH @ 2PM

$1,000 Minute Game

Thurs, June 30th – 2PM

How many points does the Maple Leaf have on Canada’s Flag?

(11)

2. An animal that can live on land AND in water is known as a what?

(Amphibian)

3. How many S’s are in the word ASSESSMENT?

(4)

4. Tom Holland is the third actor to portray Spiderman in Hollywood movies. Name one of the other two actors.

(Toby Maguire/Andrew Garfield)

5. How many teaspoons are in one tablespoon?

(3)

6. In Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’, Romeo’s last name is Montague – and what is Juliet’s last name?

(Capulet)

7. Spell SHAKESPEARE

(S-H-A-K-E-S-P-E-A-R-E)

8. What year was the Canadian Townie introduced into circulation?

(1996)

9. What is 36-14?

(22)

10. What is the highest score possible in 10 pin bowling?

(300)