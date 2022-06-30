$1000 Minute Thursday, June 30th @ 9 AM

- The longest freshwater beach in the world is located in which Canadian province?
(Ontario – Wasaga Beach)
- In what film does Morgan Freeman play an inmate called Red?
(Shawshank Redemption/The Shank)
- Zinfandel, Malbec, and Shiraz are all different types of WHAT colour wine?
(Red)
- Name the 90s girl band that would tell you ‘Don’t go chasing waterfalls’.
(TLC)
- Who said E equals M C squared?
(Albert Einstein)
- SPELL: Piranha
(P I R A N H A)
- What land mammal, native to Central and South America, has a tongue that stretches up to two feet in length?
(Anteater)
- What is the finger beside your thumb called?
(Index/Pointer/Fore Finger)
- Name the German fairy tale of two sibling children that find a house made of bread, cakes, and sugar in the woods.
(Hansel & Gretel)
- Not including Jokers, how many face cards are there total in a standard deck of cards?
(12 – 4 Kings, 4 Queens, 4 Jacks)