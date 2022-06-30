Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday, June 30th @ 9 AM

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. The longest freshwater beach in the world is located in which Canadian province?
    (Ontario – Wasaga Beach)
  1. In what film does Morgan Freeman play an inmate called Red?
    (Shawshank Redemption/The Shank)
  1. Zinfandel, Malbec, and Shiraz are all different types of WHAT colour wine?
    (Red)
  1. Name the 90s girl band that would tell you ‘Don’t go chasing waterfalls’.
    (TLC)
  1. Who said E equals M C squared?
    (Albert Einstein)
  1. SPELL: Piranha
    (P I R A N H A)
  1. What land mammal, native to Central and South America, has a tongue that stretches up to two feet in length?
    (Anteater)
  1. What is the finger beside your thumb called?
    (Index/Pointer/Fore Finger)
  1. Name the German fairy tale of two sibling children that find a house made of bread, cakes, and sugar in the woods.
    (Hansel & Gretel)
  1. Not including Jokers, how many face cards are there total in a standard deck of cards?
    (12 – 4 Kings, 4 Queens, 4 Jacks)

