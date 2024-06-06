$1000 Minute: Thursday, June 6th

- What river runs through the city of Montreal?
Saint Lawrence River
- What is the boiling point of water in degrees Celsius?
100 degrees Celsius
- What is the formula for finding a rectangle’s perimeter?
L + W x 2 (if they said L + L + W=W I’ll allow it)
- How many times has Canada been a host country of the Olympic Games?
3 (Montreal summer 1976, Calgary winter 1988 and Vancouver Winter 2010)
- Who is the Antagonist in the Halloween Film Series?
Micheal Myers
- In what sport would you use the following equipment? Pommel horse, Horizontal Bar, and Vault?
Gymnastics
- If Amy made $320 for working 8 hours how much did she make an hour?
$40 an hour
- Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy are the characters in what Hana Barbara cartoon?
Scooby Doo Where Are You (Will also accept just Scooby Doo)
- Which Canadian singer is known for the song “Call Me Maybe”?
Carly Rae Jepsen
- In a standard car, what do you use to engage and disengage the connection between the engine and the transmission?
The Clutch