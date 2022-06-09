Listen Live

$1000 Minute Thursday June 9 5pm

Harry Style’s is coming to Toronto in August for two show. What Boy Band did […]

  1. Harry Style’s is coming to Toronto in August for two show. What Boy Band did he get his start in?

One Direction  

  1. The CFL kicks off tonight. What sport is played in the CFL?

Football

  1. Instruments are traditionally divided into 4 categories based on their characterises they are: woodwinds, brass, percussion, and what?

Strings (Guitar, Bass Guitar, Harp, banjo, violin, etc…)

  1. Disney recently released a live action movie about the popular 90’s TV show Rescue Rangers starring two Chipmunk, name one of them?

Chip or Dale

  1. True or False Father’s Day is Canada’s next Statutory Holiday?

False (Canada day is)

  1. Victoria’s Cake recipe calls for 3 dozen eggs, how many eggs is that in total?

36

  1. Which Canadian territory is Yellowknife the capitol of?

North West Territories

  1. Spell Yellowknife

Y-E-L-L-O-W-K-N-I-F-E

  1. The Statue of Liberty resides on Liberty Island in New York City and was a present given by which country?

France

  1. In the game Rock, Paper, scissors what beats Rock?

Paper

