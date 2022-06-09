$1000 Minute Thursday June 9 5pm
- Harry Style’s is coming to Toronto in August for two show. What Boy Band did he get his start in?
One Direction
- The CFL kicks off tonight. What sport is played in the CFL?
Football
- Instruments are traditionally divided into 4 categories based on their characterises they are: woodwinds, brass, percussion, and what?
Strings (Guitar, Bass Guitar, Harp, banjo, violin, etc…)
- Disney recently released a live action movie about the popular 90’s TV show Rescue Rangers starring two Chipmunk, name one of them?
Chip or Dale
- True or False Father’s Day is Canada’s next Statutory Holiday?
False (Canada day is)
- Victoria’s Cake recipe calls for 3 dozen eggs, how many eggs is that in total?
36
- Which Canadian territory is Yellowknife the capitol of?
North West Territories
- Spell Yellowknife
Y-E-L-L-O-W-K-N-I-F-E
- The Statue of Liberty resides on Liberty Island in New York City and was a present given by which country?
France
- In the game Rock, Paper, scissors what beats Rock?
Paper