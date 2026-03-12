Kool FM Logo White
$1,000 Minute Thursday, March 12th

$1,000 Minute
Published March 12, 2026
By Logan Wright

1. In Peter Pan, Peter was the one who cut off Hooks hand, and fed it to whom?

The Crocodile (The Tik Tok Crocodile)

    2. In The Game of Life, what destination do players reach at the end of the board?

    Retirement (retire square) 

    3. Which French cooking technique sets food on fire using alcohol in a pan?

    Flambé

    4. Eddie Murphy lends his voice to this character in Shrek?

    Donkey

    5. The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing this team from Anaheim?

    The Ducks 

    6. How much money do you have if you had 85 nickels? 

    $4.25

    7. What Boy Band was Harry Styles a part of?

    One Direction 

    8. In what sport would you use a martingale, girth, and stirrups in?

    Horseback ridding/equestrian 

    9. What does the acronym ATM stand for?

    Automated Teller Machine

    10. When making Eggs Benedict how does one prepare the egg?

    Poached

