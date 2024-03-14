Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, March 14TH

  1. If I said I was going to the loo, where am I going?

The Bathroom/toilet

  1. In the popular children’s song Old MacDonald had a farm, which vowels are not part of the chorus?

A & U

  1. How much money do you get for passing Go in the board game Monopoly?

$200 

  1. The Colour Teal is a blend of what 2 other colours?

Green & Blue

  1. In what city do the Jets play out of in the NHL?

Winnipeg 

  1. What does a phlebotomist do for work?

They draw Blood

  1. What is the long winter sleep of animals called?

Hibernation

  1. Amy helped her mother paint her house for 3 1/2 hours. How many total minutes did she help paint for?

210

  1. How many states of matter are there?

Four – Solid, Liquid, Gas & Plasma

  1. What does nocturnal mean?

Being active or happening at night instead of daytime

