$1000 Minute: Thursday, March 14TH
How did you do this morning?
- If I said I was going to the loo, where am I going?
The Bathroom/toilet
- In the popular children’s song Old MacDonald had a farm, which vowels are not part of the chorus?
A & U
- How much money do you get for passing Go in the board game Monopoly?
$200
- The Colour Teal is a blend of what 2 other colours?
Green & Blue
- In what city do the Jets play out of in the NHL?
Winnipeg
- What does a phlebotomist do for work?
They draw Blood
- What is the long winter sleep of animals called?
Hibernation
- Amy helped her mother paint her house for 3 1/2 hours. How many total minutes did she help paint for?
210
- How many states of matter are there?
Four – Solid, Liquid, Gas & Plasma
- What does nocturnal mean?
Being active or happening at night instead of daytime