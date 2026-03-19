$1000 Minute: Thursday, March 19th
Published March 19, 2026
By Charlie
- The corner of Mapleview and Bayview is home to this sports facility.
Sadlon Arena
- Which country won the World Baseball Classic this week?
Venezuela
- This powerhouse TV producer has been behind hit TV shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Bridgerton’, and ‘How To Get Away With Murder’.
Shonda Rhimes
- What does ‘DM’ stand for in social media terms?
Direct Message
- This store is known for its affordable hot dog combo.
Costco
- What major Canadian bank has a lion as its logo?
RBC
- If all 5 Kool FM hosts go for lunch and split a $150 bill evenly, how much would each pay?
$30
- What’s the term for a painting of a person?
Portrait
- What is the name of the stretchy rubber bracelets that came in fun shapes?
Silly Bandz
- This Japanese art of folding paper into shapes is called what?
Origami
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