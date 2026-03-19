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$1000 Minute: Thursday, March 19th

$1,000 Minute
Published March 19, 2026
By Charlie
  1. The corner of Mapleview and Bayview is home to this sports facility. 
    Sadlon Arena


  1. Which country won the World Baseball Classic this week?
    Venezuela


  1. This powerhouse TV producer has been behind hit TV shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Bridgerton’, and ‘How To Get Away With Murder’. 
    Shonda Rhimes


  1. What does ‘DM’ stand for in social media terms?
    Direct Message


  1. This store is known for its affordable hot dog combo.
    Costco


  1. What major Canadian bank has a lion as its logo? 
    RBC 


  1. If all 5 Kool FM hosts go for lunch and split a $150 bill evenly, how much would each pay? 
    $30


  1. What’s the term for a painting of a person?
    Portrait


  1. What is the name of the stretchy rubber bracelets that came in fun shapes?
    Silly Bandz 


  1. This Japanese art of folding paper into shapes is called what? 
    Origami
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