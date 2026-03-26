$1000 Minute: Thursday, March 26th
Published March 26, 2026
By Charlie
- In the Board game Monopoly, what banknote is Pink in Colour?
The $5 Bill
- Which company makes the delicious Easter chocolate treat “Eggies”?
Hershey's
- Finish the musical scale: Do, Re, Mi… what comes next?
Fa
- Originally designed for pilots, which style of sunglasses became iconic thanks to the Air Force?
Aviators
- In Baseball what is the raised spot in the center of the diamond called, where the pitcher pitches from?
The Mound/Pitchers Mound
- In poker, what term is used for the forced bets posted before cards are dealt?
Blinds
- Arabica and Robusta are two major types of what?
Coffee Beans (Just coffee, no good)
- In geometry, what name is given to the corner points where two or more edges, lines, or curves meet?
Vertex (Vertices)
- What instrument allows you to tell time using the sun?
Sundial
- It’s like walking and hopping at the same time—what is it called?
Skipping
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