Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, March 28th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Name one of the original three judges in American Idol.

Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson

  1. What was the name of the of the Muppet on Sesame Street who liked to Count?

Count von Count (The Count)

  1. What is the popular childhood game that is played with X vs O’s?

Tic Tac Toe

  1. What children’s nursery Rhyme told the tale of a mouse who ran up a clock?

Hickory Dickory Dock

  1. Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie, were one of the 1st Reality TV Stars, which show were they on?

The Simple Life

  1. This is the title given typically to a little girl who’s part of a wedding party.

The Flower Girl

  1. If you foul out of an NBA basketball game, how many fouls did you get?

6

  1. In the Harry Potter universe, there were 4 houses at the Hogwarts School of Magic, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Huffel Puff and…

Raven Claw

  1. If Pinocchio’s nose grew 1.5 inches every time he told a lie and he told 5 lies how many inches did his nose grow?

7.5

  1. Spell Pinocchio?

P-I-N-O-C-C-H-I-O

Related posts

$1000 Minute: Wednesday, March 27th

$1000 Minute: Tuesday, March 26th

Thousand Dollar Minute: Monday, March 25th