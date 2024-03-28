$1000 Minute: Thursday, March 28th
How did you do this morning?
- Name one of the original three judges in American Idol.
Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson
- What was the name of the of the Muppet on Sesame Street who liked to Count?
Count von Count (The Count)
- What is the popular childhood game that is played with X vs O’s?
Tic Tac Toe
- What children’s nursery Rhyme told the tale of a mouse who ran up a clock?
Hickory Dickory Dock
- Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie, were one of the 1st Reality TV Stars, which show were they on?
The Simple Life
- This is the title given typically to a little girl who’s part of a wedding party.
The Flower Girl
- If you foul out of an NBA basketball game, how many fouls did you get?
6
- In the Harry Potter universe, there were 4 houses at the Hogwarts School of Magic, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Huffel Puff and…
Raven Claw
- If Pinocchio’s nose grew 1.5 inches every time he told a lie and he told 5 lies how many inches did his nose grow?
7.5
- Spell Pinocchio?
P-I-N-O-C-C-H-I-O