$1000 Minute: Thursday, March 5th
Published March 5, 2026
By Charlie
- If a Rubik's Cube has 6 sides with 9 squares on a side, how many squares are on a Rubik's Cube?
54
- In Disney's Cinderella, who was responsible for making Cinderella's first dress?
The Mice & Birds (Jack and Gus/Animals/Litle Critters)
- Which cereal uses the slogan Just follow your nose?
Froot Loops
- How many Canadian NHL Hockey teams are there?7 (Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal)
- What invention is Alexander Graham Bell credited with inventing?
The Telephone
- When is the deadline to file your personal tax return for the 2025 tax Year?
April 30th 2026
- Who was the first President of the United States of America?
George Washington
- Who directed Jurassic Park?
Steven Spielberg
- Who was known as the “Iron Lady”?
Margaret Thatcher
- In chess, you have multiples of every piece except for two. Name one of them?
King or Queen
