$1000 Minute: Thursday, March 5th

$1,000 Minute
Published March 5, 2026
By Charlie
  1. If a Rubik's Cube has 6 sides with 9 squares on a side, how many squares are on a Rubik's Cube?
    54


  2. In Disney's Cinderella, who was responsible for making Cinderella's first dress?
    The Mice & Birds (Jack and Gus/Animals/Litle Critters) 


  3. Which cereal uses the slogan Just follow your nose?
    Froot Loops


  4. How many Canadian NHL Hockey teams are there?7 (Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal) 



  5. What invention is Alexander Graham Bell credited with inventing? 
    The Telephone


  6. When is the deadline to file your personal tax return for the 2025 tax Year?
    April 30th 2026


  7. Who was the first President of the United States of America?
    George Washington
  1. Who directed Jurassic Park?
    Steven Spielberg


  2. Who was known as the “Iron Lady”?
    Margaret Thatcher 


  3. In chess, you have multiples of every piece except for two. Name one of them?
    King or Queen 
