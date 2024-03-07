$1000 Minute: Thursday, March 7th!
How did you do this morning?
- What was the name of Simba’s father in Disney’s The Lion King?
Mufasa
- What sport uses a shuttlecock?
Badminton
- Where is the Golden Gate Bridge located?
San Francisco, California
- Where does Winnie-the-Pooh live?
In the Hundred Acre Wood Forest.
- Which astrological sign is a lion?
Leo
- What does the acronym PWHL stand for?
Professional Women’s Hockey League
- What type of fruit is said to “keep the doctor away”?
An apple a day
- Who invented the commercial lightbulb?
Thomas Edison
- If a movie theatre has 25 rows of seats with 20 seats in each row. How many seats are there in total?
500
- Where do the Flintstones live?
Bedrock.