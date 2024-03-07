Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Thursday, March 7th!

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What was the name of Simba’s father in Disney’s The Lion King?

Mufasa

  1. What sport uses a shuttlecock?

Badminton

  1. Where is the Golden Gate Bridge located?

San Francisco, California

  1. Where does Winnie-the-Pooh live?

In the Hundred Acre Wood Forest.

  1. Which astrological sign is a lion?

Leo

  1. What does the acronym PWHL stand for?

Professional Women’s Hockey League

  1. What type of fruit is said to “keep the doctor away”?

An apple a day

  1. Who invented the commercial lightbulb?

Thomas Edison

  1. If a movie theatre has 25 rows of seats with 20 seats in each row. How many seats are there in total?

500

  1. Where do the Flintstones live?

Bedrock.

