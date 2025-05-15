$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 15th

Huntsville, Gravenhurst, and Bracebridge are just some of the municipalities that make up this region? Muskoka





What was the name of Sherlock Holmes' trusty sidekick?

Dr. John H Watson (Just Watson is acceptable)





Which fictional character from popular literature was raised by Apes in the Jungle?

Tarzan





If I ordered a Dave's Double Hamburger, where am I eating?

Wendy's





Charlie’s playing cards with three friends. First to 121 points wins. What game is she playing?

Cribbage





5, Dentene and Excel are all types of what?

Chewing Gum (Gum)





How many quarters are in a normal game of basketball?

4





John Candy and Steve Martin starred in a classic Comedy film that had 3 modes of transportation in the title. Name one of them?

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (Planes, Trains or Automobiles)







9) Flat Nose, Crimping, and Needle Nose are all variations of this tool?

Pliers







10) When on a boat, you would typically drop this to prevent the boat from moving.

Anchor